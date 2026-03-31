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Top Social Media Stocks To Watch Now - March 31st

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Trump Media & Technology Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT), JOYY (YY), and Strive (ASST) are MarketBeat's top social media stocks to watch today, selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume among social media names in recent days.
  • DJT operates TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News and is listed as a newly founded company (March 28, 2024) headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.
  • JOYY runs multiple video and live-streaming platforms including Bigo Live, Likee, imo, Hago and Shopline for social commerce, while Strive (Asset Entities) provides social media marketing and Discord community/server management across TikTok and other platforms.
  • Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Trump Media & Technology Group, JOYY, and Strive are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is operating social networking platforms or related services that connect users and monetize engagement — typically through advertising, subscriptions, commerce, or data-driven products. For investors, these stocks offer strong network-effect–driven growth potential but also tend to be volatile and exposed to regulatory, privacy, and platform-monetization risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DJT

JOYY (YY)

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YY

Strive (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASST

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Trump Media & Technology Group Right Now?

Before you consider Trump Media & Technology Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trump Media & Technology Group wasn't on the list.

While Trump Media & Technology Group currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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