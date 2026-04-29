US Capital Advisors Increases Earnings Estimates for ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $6.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.80. The consensus estimate for ONEOK's current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS.

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A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Barclays increased their price objective on ONEOK from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ONEOK from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of OKE stock opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.84. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.30.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in ONEOK by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 338 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ONEOK

Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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