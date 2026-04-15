What is KeyCorp's Estimate for T-Mobile US Q1 Earnings?

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) - Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a report issued on Sunday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.47. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US's current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $270.50 to $266.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.91.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $190.00 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $210.02 and its 200-day moving average is $208.23. The stock has a market cap of $209.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $267.96.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 42.02%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $17,195,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 140,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,241,198.24. The trade was a 36.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total transaction of $727,640.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,501.80. This trade represents a 76.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the third quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 971 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: High-profile analyst upgrades lift sentiment — KeyBanc/Brandon Nispel upgraded TMUS to Overweight/Buy with a ~$260 price target (implying sizable upside) and other outlets highlight the buy call, which supports a recovery narrative for investors. KeyBanc Upgrades T-Mobile

High-profile analyst upgrades lift sentiment — KeyBanc/Brandon Nispel upgraded TMUS to Overweight/Buy with a ~$260 price target (implying sizable upside) and other outlets highlight the buy call, which supports a recovery narrative for investors. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships and analyst enthusiasm around 5G could boost long-term growth — coverage noting TMUS partnering/aligning with Nvidia and upgrades from firms like MoffettNathanson point to upside if T‑Mobile captures advanced 5G/AI market opportunities. T-Mobile To Fulfill 5G Ambitions with Nvidia

Strategic partnerships and analyst enthusiasm around 5G could boost long-term growth — coverage noting TMUS partnering/aligning with Nvidia and upgrades from firms like MoffettNathanson point to upside if T‑Mobile captures advanced 5G/AI market opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate partnerships and PR campaigns (SBA Gold cosponsor for National Small Business Week; National Park Foundation "Do Not Disturb" campaign) are positive for brand and customer engagement but unlikely to move near-term financials materially. SBA Announces T-Mobile as a Gold Cosponsor

Corporate partnerships and PR campaigns (SBA Gold cosponsor for National Small Business Week; National Park Foundation "Do Not Disturb" campaign) are positive for brand and customer engagement but unlikely to move near-term financials materially. Neutral Sentiment: Executive participation on outside boards (T‑Mobile exec named to Arrive AI board) is corporate development/industry networking — interesting signal on talent but limited direct stock impact. Arrive AI Appoints T-Mobile Executive

Executive participation on outside boards (T‑Mobile exec named to Arrive AI board) is corporate development/industry networking — interesting signal on talent but limited direct stock impact. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed near-term EPS estimates (Q1 and Q2 2026) and reduced FY2026 guidance in its April research notes — lowering short-term earnings expectations can weigh on sentiment and explain downward price pressure despite the firm's Overweight rating. KeyCorp Earnings Revisions

KeyCorp trimmed near-term EPS estimates (Q1 and Q2 2026) and reduced FY2026 guidance in its April research notes — lowering short-term earnings expectations can weigh on sentiment and explain downward price pressure despite the firm's Overweight rating. Negative Sentiment: Price momentum and valuation concerns persist — recent coverage highlights a multi-week/month pullback (30‑day and 1‑year underperformance vs. prior gains), keeping valuation and buyback/dividend expectations in focus for investors. Weak momentum amplifies sensitivity to any negative guidance. Is T-Mobile Now At An Attractive Price?

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here