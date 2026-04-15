Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for AR Earnings

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Antero Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources' current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.60.

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Antero Resources Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of AR stock opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Antero Resources had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 319,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,068.26. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Hardesty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,610,648. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Fearnley Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,511,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Antero Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised FY2026 EPS to $3.43 (from $2.89), a material upward revision that suggests stronger near-term profitability assumptions and could support multiple expansion. Zacks FY2026 raise

Zacks raised FY2026 EPS to $3.43 (from $2.89), a material upward revision that suggests stronger near-term profitability assumptions and could support multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Q1 2026 EPS was lifted to $1.01 (from $0.88), and Q1 2027 was raised to $1.00 (from $0.82) — upgraded near-term quarterly guidance that can boost short-term sentiment. Zacks Q1 upgrades

Q1 2026 EPS was lifted to $1.01 (from $0.88), and Q1 2027 was raised to $1.00 (from $0.82) — upgraded near-term quarterly guidance that can boost short-term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased several 2026 quarter estimates (Q3 2026 to $0.88 from $0.69; Q4 2026 to $0.92 from $0.83) and raised Q2 2026 to $0.63 — indicating a broad upward revision across 2026. Zacks 2026 upgrades

Zacks increased several 2026 quarter estimates (Q3 2026 to $0.88 from $0.69; Q4 2026 to $0.92 from $0.83) and raised Q2 2026 to $0.63 — indicating a broad upward revision across 2026. Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted FY2027 to $3.35 (from $3.27) and issued higher multi-quarter 2027/2028 point estimates in several places, supporting a stronger multi-year outlook vs. prior views. Zacks FY2027 raise

Zacks lifted FY2027 to $3.35 (from $3.27) and issued higher multi-quarter 2027/2028 point estimates in several places, supporting a stronger multi-year outlook vs. prior views. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 2028 was raised to $0.91 (from $0.81) while FY2028 was slightly trimmed to $4.17 (from $4.22) — a small offset to the overall upgrade picture, suggesting modestly lower long-run assumptions but not a large change. Zacks FY2028 tweak

Q1 2028 was raised to $0.91 (from $0.81) while FY2028 was slightly trimmed to $4.17 (from $4.22) — a small offset to the overall upgrade picture, suggesting modestly lower long-run assumptions but not a large change. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut Q2 2027 to $0.60 (from $0.64) and trimmed Q4 2027 to $0.88 (from $0.98) — modest downgrades that introduce some near-term/seasonal uncertainty for later-2027 results. Zacks 2027 trims

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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