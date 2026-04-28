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Best Bitcoin Stocks To Research - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names five Bitcoin stocks to watch: IREN (IREN), BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), TeraWulf (WULF), Cipher Mining (CIFR) and Marathon Digital (MARA) were selected for having the highest recent dollar trading volume among Bitcoin-focused equities.
  • "Bitcoin stocks" are miners, holders, exchanges or funds that give indirect exposure to Bitcoin, so their share prices can differ from BTC due to company-specific and operational risks.
  • IREN (formerly Iris Energy) is highlighted as a bitcoin mining data center operator headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
  • Five stocks we like better than IREN.

IREN, BitMine Immersion Technologies, TeraWulf, Cipher Mining, and Marathon Digital are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Bitcoin stocks" refers to publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets give investors meaningful exposure to Bitcoin's price movements — for example, Bitcoin miners, firms that hold large amounts of BTC, cryptocurrency exchanges, and funds or ETFs that track Bitcoin. These equities provide indirect exposure to Bitcoin and carry company-specific risks and operational factors, so their price performance may differ from owning Bitcoin directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IREN Right Now?

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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