Best Bitcoin Stocks To Research - April 28th

IREN, BitMine Immersion Technologies, TeraWulf, Cipher Mining, and Marathon Digital are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Bitcoin stocks" refers to publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets give investors meaningful exposure to Bitcoin's price movements — for example, Bitcoin miners, firms that hold large amounts of BTC, cryptocurrency exchanges, and funds or ETFs that track Bitcoin. These equities provide indirect exposure to Bitcoin and carry company-specific risks and operational factors, so their price performance may differ from owning Bitcoin directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

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IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

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While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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