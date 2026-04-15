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Best Shipping Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Viking logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names Viking (VIK), Almonty Industries (ALM) and Frontline (FRO) as the top Shipping stocks to watch, each having the highest dollar trading volume among shipping names in recent days.
  • Viking is a passenger shipping operator with a fleet of 92 ships across river, ocean and expedition segments, operating in North America, the U.K. and internationally.
  • Shipping stocks are cyclical and sensitive to global trade volumes, freight and charter rates, fuel costs and shipping supply/demand dynamics, so investors should weigh those risks.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Viking.

Viking, Almonty Industries, and Frontline are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is maritime transportation or closely related services—such as container carriers, bulk carriers, tankers, shipowners, shipyards and port operators. These stocks are typically cyclical and sensitive to global trade volumes, freight and charter rates, fuel costs and shipping supply/demand dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Almonty Industries (ALM)

Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALM

Frontline (FRO)

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Viking Right Now?

Before you consider Viking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viking wasn't on the list.

While Viking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

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