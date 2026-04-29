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Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five Bitcoin-related stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: IREN, BMNR, WULF, MARA, and CIFR.
  • “Bitcoin stocks” are public companies whose revenues, profits, or asset holdings are closely tied to Bitcoin—such as miners, holders, exchanges, or infrastructure providers—offering equity exposure to Bitcoin and the industry’s growth.
  • These stocks carry company-specific operational and business risks and may not track Bitcoin’s price precisely (for example, IREN is a Sydney-based miner formerly Iris Energy, while BitMine focuses on immersion mining technology).
  • Five stocks we like better than IREN.

IREN, BitMine Immersion Technologies, TeraWulf, Marathon Digital, and Cipher Mining are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Bitcoin stocks" are publicly traded companies whose revenues, profits, or asset holdings are closely tied to Bitcoin — for example miners, firms that hold large BTC reserves, exchanges, or companies providing Bitcoin-related services and infrastructure. For investors, these stocks offer equity exposure to Bitcoin's price and industry growth but carry company-specific risks and may not track Bitcoin's price movements precisely. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IREN Right Now?

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

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