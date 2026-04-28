Bumble (BMBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $211.6080 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,040,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,084. The stock's 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. Bumble has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BMBL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumble from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bumble from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bumble

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 7,477,504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $26,246,039.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,670.32. This trade represents a 99.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Buzz Holdings L.P. Bcp sold 7,477,504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $26,246,039.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,670.32. This trade represents a 99.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 29,910,016 shares of company stock worth $104,984,156 in the last three months. 15.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. EFG International AG purchased a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company's stock.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company's core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

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