Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $1.4473 billion for the quarter. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts: Sign Up

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $311.03 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $247.70 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.98. The stock has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.61, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 target price on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.19, for a total transaction of $280,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 128,586 shares in the company, valued at $36,028,511.34. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,203,874.10. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,185 shares of company stock valued at $927,728. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,468,162 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,379,567,000 after purchasing an additional 149,577 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,553,225 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $798,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,927 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,126,393 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $671,090,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,984,842 shares of the software maker's stock worth $620,430,000 after acquiring an additional 489,930 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,311 shares of the software maker's stock worth $609,941,000 after acquiring an additional 47,382 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cadence Design Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cadence Design Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cadence Design Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here