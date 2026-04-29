Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $114.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 192,500 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upgraded Cognition Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognition Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $3.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, with an emphasis on Alzheimer's disease. The company's lead investigational candidate, CT1812, is an oral small molecule that antagonizes the sigma-2 receptor complex to protect synapses from amyloid-beta oligomer toxicity. By targeting a novel mechanism of action, Cognition Therapeutics aims to slow or reverse cognitive decline in patients living with Alzheimer's disease.

CT1812 has successfully completed Phase 1 safety studies and preliminary Phase 2a trials, and is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies across North America and Europe in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.

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