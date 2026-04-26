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Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
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Key Points

  • Tesla (TSLA), GE Vernova (GEV), and IREN (IREN) were flagged by MarketBeat's stock screener as the three Energy stocks to watch, chosen because they had the highest dollar trading volume among Energy names in recent days.
  • Tesla (TSLA) is a global electric-vehicle and energy generation/storage company operating Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage segments, including vehicle sales, regulatory credits, supercharging, and energy storage systems.
  • GE Vernova (GEV) focuses on Power, Wind, and Electrification solutions (hydro, gas, nuclear, wind blades, grid and storage), while IREN (IREN) (formerly Iris Energy) owns and operates bitcoin-mining data centers based in Australia.
  • Interested in Tesla? Here are five stocks we like better.

Tesla, GE Vernova, and IREN are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, extracting, refining, distributing, or supporting energy sources — including oil, natural gas, coal, renewables, and utilities. They are often sensitive to commodity price swings, geopolitical and regulatory changes, and can provide income or growth depending on demand, technological shifts, and sector-specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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