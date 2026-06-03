10,754 Shares in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Purchased by Peak Retirement Planning Inc.

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,754 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

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Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:AVY opened at $157.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $152.68 and a twelve month high of $199.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company's 50 day moving average is $165.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.40.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Avery Dennison's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 13,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $2,229,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 198,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,982,210.50. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Further Reading

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