11,005 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $143.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The business's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.48, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,161,922.56. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock worth $593,434 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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