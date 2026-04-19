19,571 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,571 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,917 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of CSCO opened at $86.25 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $340.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, President Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.81.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $42,724.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,785.78. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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