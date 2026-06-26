3,092 Shares in Markel Group Inc. $MKL Acquired by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,092 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,918,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $61,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,344 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Anchyra Partners LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 114 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Brean Capital assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2,025.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Markel Group

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,885.05 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,856.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,977.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,719.41 and a one year high of $2,207.59.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $26.38 by ($45.28). Markel Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.66 billion. Research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 113.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total transaction of $140,395.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,514.95. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Leopold purchased 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,792.61 per share, with a total value of $179,261.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,925,815.90. This trade represents a 4.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report).

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