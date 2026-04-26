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6,798 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Purchased by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Take-Two Interactive Software logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp opened a new position in Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) in Q4, purchasing 6,798 shares worth about $1.75 million, while institutional investors collectively own roughly 95.46% of the company's stock.
  • CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 52,054 shares on March 2 for about $11.16 million; insiders sold 65,292 shares (~$13.98 million) in the last quarter, leaving insiders with just 1.34% ownership.
  • Analyst sentiment is mostly positive—MarketBeat shows a "Moderate Buy" consensus with an average price target of $284.31—although a few firms have issued Hold or Sell views.
  • Interested in Take-Two Interactive Software? Here are five stocks we like better.

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,611 shares of the company's stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 48,384 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 72,828 shares of the company's stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,419,000. M&G PLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,465,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,509 shares of the company's stock worth $264,692,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 52,054 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.40, for a total transaction of $11,160,377.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 178,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,313,708.80. This represents a 22.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total value of $296,195.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,762.25. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $13,978,938 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.4%

TTWO stock opened at $210.75 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $204.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.58. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.63 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $284.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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