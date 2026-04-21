7,251 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Purchased by Jones Kertz & Associates Inc.

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,251 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $6,374,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 3.3% of Jones Kertz & Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.5%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $939.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $868.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $859.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $494.68 and a one year high of $984.70. The stock has a market cap of $277.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total transaction of $1,023,083.88. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 49,097 shares of company stock valued at $46,195,364 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $924.14.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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