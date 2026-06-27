7,332 Shares in Wabtec $WAB Bought by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,332 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Wabtec by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 175 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Wabtec from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.82.

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Wabtec Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $270.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $264.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.95. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $184.26 and a 52-week high of $284.91.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Wabtec's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wabtec will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's payout ratio is 17.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total value of $16,362,494.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 128,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,613,940.81. This trade represents a 32.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,158,047.50. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,423 shares of company stock worth $17,562,278. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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