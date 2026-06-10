Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,579,433 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 934,778 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.67% of Abbott Laboratories worth $1,450,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.09.

Get Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:ABT opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.64. The stock has a market cap of $158.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott secured CE Mark approval for Libre Duo and Libre Duo 10 Day, described as the world’s first dual glucose-ketone sensing technology for people with diabetes. The approval expands Abbott’s diabetes care portfolio and could support future growth in its continuous glucose monitoring business. Article Title

Abbott secured CE Mark approval for Libre Duo and Libre Duo 10 Day, described as the world’s first dual glucose-ketone sensing technology for people with diabetes. The approval expands Abbott’s diabetes care portfolio and could support future growth in its continuous glucose monitoring business. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs maintained its Buy rating on Abbott Laboratories, which can help reinforce investor confidence after the stock’s recent weakness. Analyst support often matters when sentiment is already focused on valuation and recovery potential. Article Title

Goldman Sachs maintained its Buy rating on Abbott Laboratories, which can help reinforce investor confidence after the stock’s recent weakness. Analyst support often matters when sentiment is already focused on valuation and recovery potential. Positive Sentiment: Abbott’s Healthy Food Rx “Food is Medicine” program showed stronger health outcomes when paired with community health worker coaching, including improvements in diabetes management, food insecurity, and physical and mental health. While not a direct earnings driver, it highlights Abbott’s broader healthcare brand and its ability to build programs around chronic disease management. Article Title

Abbott’s Healthy Food Rx “Food is Medicine” program showed stronger health outcomes when paired with community health worker coaching, including improvements in diabetes management, food insecurity, and physical and mental health. While not a direct earnings driver, it highlights Abbott’s broader healthcare brand and its ability to build programs around chronic disease management. Neutral Sentiment: Abbott was also mentioned in a Motley Fool stock-picking article that called it a “rock-solid” blue-chip name for long-term portfolios. This is broadly supportive of Abbott’s investment image, but it is not company-specific news. Article Title

Abbott was also mentioned in a Motley Fool stock-picking article that called it a “rock-solid” blue-chip name for long-term portfolios. This is broadly supportive of Abbott’s investment image, but it is not company-specific news. Neutral Sentiment: A separate valuation-focused article suggested investors are revisiting whether Abbott is a bargain after its share-price slump. That reinforces the current debate around ABT’s depressed valuation, but it does not add a new catalyst by itself. Article Title

A separate valuation-focused article suggested investors are revisiting whether Abbott is a bargain after its share-price slump. That reinforces the current debate around ABT’s depressed valuation, but it does not add a new catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Abbott remains well below its recent highs and has been under pressure over the past year, so the stock is still trading against a backdrop of weaker longer-term momentum. That context may limit upside until investors see clearer earnings acceleration. Article Title

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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