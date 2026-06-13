AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stock Position Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,044 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,559 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of Macquarie Group Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of AbbVie worth $224,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 117.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,685,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $227.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.07. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.73 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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