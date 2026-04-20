Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,286 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 100,639 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.4% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.14% of Adobe worth $206,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC set a $302.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded Adobe from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.88.

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Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $244.45 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $224.13 and a one year high of $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Adobe's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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