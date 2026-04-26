Adobe Inc. $ADBE Stock Position Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,283,446 shares of the software company's stock after selling 85,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.06% of Adobe worth $14,448,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. HSBC set a $302.00 target price on Adobe in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $447.00 target price on Adobe and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.88.

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Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $245.44 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $251.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $224.13 and a one year high of $422.95. The company has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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