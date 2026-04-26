AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $44.69 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,974 shares of the software company's stock after selling 32,325 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.07% of Autodesk worth $44,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,493,167 shares of the software company's stock worth $6,362,192,000 after buying an additional 78,928 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,199 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Autodesk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Autodesk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $335.93.

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Autodesk Stock Up 2.4%

ADSK stock opened at $237.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.19 and a 200-day moving average of $271.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.10 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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