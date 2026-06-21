AG Campbell Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,777 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $16,718,000. Markel Group accounts for about 5.4% of AG Campbell Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AG Campbell Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Markel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Markel Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,158 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $41,183,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Diane Leopold acquired 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,792.61 per share, for a total transaction of $179,261.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,815.90. This represents a 4.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total transaction of $140,395.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,514.95. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Brean Capital began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2,025.00.

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Markel Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,852.40 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,719.41 and a 52-week high of $2,207.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,861.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,982.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.38 by ($45.28). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 10.85%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 113.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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