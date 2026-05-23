Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Purchased by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,289 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.'s holdings in Airbnb were worth $32,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Airbnb by 43.2% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock worth $1,884,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,383 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $505,672,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 453.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,325,498 shares of the company's stock worth $403,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,682 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 58.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,937 shares of the company's stock worth $518,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 6,623.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394,109 shares of the company's stock worth $169,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Airbnb from an "underweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.67.

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Key Headlines Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,744. This trade represents a 83.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $7,074,260.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 344,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,959,509.55. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,317 shares of company stock valued at $69,293,854. Company insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.4%

ABNB opened at $132.35 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $147.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.83. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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