Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 406,435 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522,462 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 406,435 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.52% of D.R. Horton worth $221,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the construction company's stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 295.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,601 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 27.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the construction company's stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $132.65 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.40 and a 200 day moving average of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton's payout ratio is 16.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Zacks Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Bank of America set a $158.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Truist Financial set a $155.00 price target on D.R. Horton and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $159.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

See Also

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