Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Oak Ridge Investments LLC's 5th Largest Position

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,717 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $80,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $337.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business's 50-day moving average is $306.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.49 and a 1 year high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 7.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $348.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Alphabet from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

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