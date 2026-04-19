Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Parthenon LLC's 5th Largest Position

Parthenon LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,331 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 10,035 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.0% of Parthenon LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Parthenon LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,068 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $339.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.40 and a 12-month high of $350.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm's 50-day moving average is $305.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at $505,573,853.40. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,068,744 shares of company stock valued at $104,505,914. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alphabet from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $346.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

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