Amcor PLC $AMCR is Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.'s 9th Largest Position

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,620 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 157,300 shares during the quarter. Amcor accounts for 5.1% of Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. owned about 0.19% of Amcor worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Amcor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 268,381 shares of the company's stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 43,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth approximately $6,426,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amcor Stock Down 1.1%

AMCR opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71. Amcor PLC has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Amcor's payout ratio is currently 169.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.89.

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About Amcor

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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