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American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL Position Lessened by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
American Airlines Group logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Hennessy Advisors trimmed its AAL stake by 7% in Q4, selling 234,500 shares and leaving it with 3,104,700 shares (about $47.6M), making American Airlines its 9th-largest holding and ~1.7% of the fund's portfolio.
  • American Airlines missed Q4 earnings (EPS $0.16 vs. $0.38 estimate) and revenue was slightly below expectations; the company set Q1 2026 guidance of -0.50 to -0.10 EPS and FY2026 guidance of 1.70–2.70 EPS while analysts forecast ~2.42 EPS for the year.
  • Market and investor signals are mixed: institutional ownership is 52.44%, short interest rose ~32% in March, the stock recently rallied on plunging oil (shares around $12.78), and the consensus analyst rating is a "Hold" with a $15.09 price target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of American Airlines Group.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,104,700 shares of the airline's stock after selling 234,500 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group accounts for about 1.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of American Airlines Group worth $47,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,670,800 shares of the airline's stock worth $153,660,000 after buying an additional 4,500,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,709,023 shares of the airline's stock worth $75,414,000 after buying an additional 316,143 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,729,689 shares of the airline's stock worth $41,922,000 after buying an additional 609,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,253,692 shares of the airline's stock worth $36,571,000 after buying an additional 275,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,703,238 shares of the airline's stock worth $30,384,000 after buying an additional 489,309 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $12.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 1.25. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.500--0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting American Airlines Group

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a "neutral" rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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