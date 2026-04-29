American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,385 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

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American Water Works Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of AWK opened at $132.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.28 and a 52 week high of $150.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 21.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price target on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America raised American Water Works from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $141.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AWK

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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