Americana Partners LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,909 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,295,288 shares of the company's stock worth $4,649,814,000 after purchasing an additional 649,323 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Airbnb by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock worth $1,884,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,383 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,937 shares of the company's stock worth $518,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,338 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,672,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,243 shares of the company's stock worth $459,649,000 after purchasing an additional 555,510 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Airbnb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $7,074,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 344,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,959,509.55. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,736,744. This represents a 83.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 512,317 shares of company stock valued at $69,293,854 over the last three months. 27.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $132.35 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $147.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.54 and a 200-day moving average of $129.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Airbnb's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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