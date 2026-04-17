Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,561 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 98,605 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $141,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $3,181,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 167,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,392,163.64. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 27,324 shares of company stock worth $8,758,085 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $353.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $363.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $370.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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