Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Bought by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,317 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $83,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 92.9% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $370.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $402.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $196.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.44 and a 52 week high of $408.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $3,181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 167,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,392,163.64. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,324 shares of company stock worth $8,758,085. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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