Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Increased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444,610 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 39,213 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.7% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $392,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 365 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $291.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.07 and a 52-week high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here