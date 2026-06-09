Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Reduced by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,666 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.6% of Clearstead Trust LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clearstead Trust LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $29,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Overbrook Management Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,496,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044,697 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,915,172,000 after purchasing an additional 214,215 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 15.8% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 77,919 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $301.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.07 and a 1 year high of $317.40. The stock's fifty day moving average is $282.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $248.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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