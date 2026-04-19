Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,616 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.4% of Ascent Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ascent Group LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Semitam Bonam LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the software giant's stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the software giant's stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 21,328 shares of the software giant's stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Chatterton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $1,638,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,486,322.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. This represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $422.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.87 and a 200-day moving average of $454.04. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $355.67 and a one year high of $555.45. The company has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $659.00 to $556.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $575.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $577.58.

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About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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