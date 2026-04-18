Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 14,486 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,317 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $226,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $925.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.68 and a 1 year high of $984.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $868.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $857.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $891.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $920.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total transaction of $2,638,725.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,870,101.89. The trade was a 58.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,097 shares of company stock worth $46,195,364. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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