Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,327 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,298 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $167,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,574,954.83. This represents a 22.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,117.23. This trade represents a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $794.75 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.46 and a 1-year high of $801.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $735.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $634.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $369.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Caterpillar from $817.00 to $832.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $677.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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