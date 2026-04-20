Assetmark Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,155 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 134,724 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.00.

Read Our Latest Report on IR

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 19,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $1,867,645.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,186,983.51. This represents a 61.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 18,246 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $1,771,869.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,182. This represents a 52.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 424,263 shares of company stock worth $40,828,923 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $85.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.55. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is 5.52%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ingersoll Rand, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ingersoll Rand wasn't on the list.

While Ingersoll Rand currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here