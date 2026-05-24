Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,377 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,532 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $580.00 to $525.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $640.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DE

Key Headlines Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DE opened at $529.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $433.00 and a 12-month high of $674.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $576.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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