Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 297.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $191.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.67 and a 200-day moving average of $202.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 43.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total transaction of $517,923.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,605,251.26. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 25,620 shares of company stock worth $5,527,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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