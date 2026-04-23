B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $39.58 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,907 shares of the company's stock after selling 82,114 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $39,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,401,335 shares of the company's stock worth $273,288,000 after buying an additional 521,180 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 68,499 shares of the company's stock worth $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 153,889 shares of the company's stock worth $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HWM. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $283.00 to $271.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.89.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.7%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $240.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.89 and a 200-day moving average of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.50 and a twelve month high of $267.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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