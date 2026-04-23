B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,573 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 6,883 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $158.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Stock Up 0.4%

QCOM stock opened at $136.07 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $134.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.28. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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