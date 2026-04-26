B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN - Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,376 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,142 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in ServiceTitan were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in ServiceTitan by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 13,808 shares of the company's stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in ServiceTitan by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,118 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in ServiceTitan by 12,542.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,101 shares of the company's stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in ServiceTitan by 11,668.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 60,724 shares of the company's stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares during the period.

Get ServiceTitan alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceTitan news, CFO David Sherry sold 17,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $1,241,971.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,867,926.50. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O'connor sold 5,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $360,058.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 84,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,897,301.76. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,468. Company insiders own 51.72% of the company's stock.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of -0.14. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $131.33. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $253.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.47 million. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 16.64%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on ServiceTitan from $117.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ServiceTitan from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceTitan from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceTitan currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTAN

ServiceTitan Company Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc NASDAQ: TTAN is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company's platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan's offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServiceTitan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServiceTitan wasn't on the list.

While ServiceTitan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here