Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 34,031 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,540 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.10% of Wabtec worth $37,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 47,924 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 809.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,297 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,508,000 after acquiring an additional 135,553 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069,340 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $659,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,083 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabtec Price Performance

WAB stock opened at $264.90 on Friday. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $184.26 and a 1 year high of $275.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wabtec from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on WAB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total transaction of $16,362,494.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 128,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,613,940.81. This trade represents a 32.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 64,341 shares of company stock valued at $17,277,171 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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