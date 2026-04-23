Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $266.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $295.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $330.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HLT

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $333.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.64 and a 200-day moving average of $292.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.82 and a 1-year high of $344.75. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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