BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 21,660 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,732 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 21,660 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 65,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $50,502,000 after acquiring an additional 444,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $44,950,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $108.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $90.33 on Monday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.65. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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