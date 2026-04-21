BlackRock $BLK Shares Purchased by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,014 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,084.22, for a total value of $5,738,776.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,074,700.70. This represents a 10.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,084.91, for a total transaction of $417,690.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,174.85. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,272 shares of company stock valued at $92,323,426. Insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Key BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,048.09 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $845.82 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,011.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,065.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $163.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 52.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,368.00 to $1,393.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,269.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLK

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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