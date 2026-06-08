Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755,876 shares of the company's stock after selling 534,370 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.74% of Bloom Energy worth $152,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

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Bloom Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $265.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $322.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,299.16 and a beta of 3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,342,949. The trade was a 9.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,777 shares of company stock worth $71,485,514. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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